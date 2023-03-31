The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam on Friday arrested a Lat Mandal for accepting a bribe in Kamrup district.

The Lat Mandal has been identified as Gitanjali Deka. She was posted at the office of the circle officer of Kamalpur Revenue Circle in Kamrup.

Deka was trapped and arrested red-handed by the officials of the anti-corruption cell while accepting Rs 5000 from the complainant for issuing his land sale permission.

Also Read: Assam: Another Lat Mandal arrested on bribery charges in Sonitpur district

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, IPS Surendra Kumar informed, “Today, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM laid a trap at the O/O Circle Officer, Kamalpur Revenue Circle, Kamrup and apprehended Smti Gitanjali Deka Das, Lat Mandal for demanding and accepting a bribe from the complainant for issuing his land sale permission.”

Today, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM laid a trap at the O/O Circle Officer, Kamalpur Revenue Circle, Kamrup and apprehended Smti Gitanjali Deka Das, Lat Mandal for demanding and accepting bribe from the complainant for issuing his land sale permission.@CMOfficeAssam @assampolice pic.twitter.com/0EE1YzMYYP — Surendra Kumar (@surendrakr_ips) March 31, 2023

On March 22, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption arrested the Lat Mandal of Thelamara Revenue Circle in Assam’s Sonitpur district on bribery charges.

The arrested Lat Mandal has been identified as Parag Borah, who is posted as O/O Circle Officer, Thelamara Revenue Circle.

According to the vigilance team, Borahwas trapped and caught red-handed while accepting the bribe money of Rs 15,000 from the complainant for processing of partition of his land.