Continuing its crusade against corrupt government officials, sleuths of the Directorate Vigilance and Anti Corruption Cell, Assam arrested a Lat Mandal of the Circle Officer, Nagaon on September 23.

The Lat Mandal identified as Ranjit Mahanta was trapped and later arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe for processing the land mutation work of the complainant.

Taking to Twitter, Special DGP Assam, GP Singh confirmed, “Sri Ranjit Mahanta Lat Mondal o/o Circle officer Nagaon Sadar has been trapped and arrested red-handed today by a team of

@DIR_VAC_ASSAM while accepting demanded money for processing the land mutation work of the complainant @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice.”

Earlier on September 17, Assam's Vigilance and Anti-Corruption department arrested an assistant circle officer in Dhubri district for allegedly accepting bribe.

The arrested assistant circle officer has been identified as Mahabub Mollah.

On the same day, Directorate Vigilance & Anti Corruption on arrested a drug inspector in Assam’s Jorhat on bribery charges.

The accused, identified as Jahnabi Kalita, was trapped and caught red-handed while accepting bribe money.

According to the anti-corruption wing, Kalita had demanded money for issuing a licence to the complainant for starting a pharmacy.