The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam apprehended a Lat Mandal named Gendu Mohan Nath on bribery charges in Bongaigaon district on March 12.

Nath, who is stationed at the office of the Circle Officer, Baitamari Revenue Circle under Bongaigaon district, was reportedly caught in the act by the vigilance cell as he accepted a bribe for altering land records. The complainant had purportedly demanded this illicit payment within the office premises.

In a recent development, the anti-corruption cell apprehended a police official on charges of bribery in Cachar. The arrest followed a complaint lodged at the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption.

The complainant alleged that an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) from Ghungoor Out Post in Cachar had solicited a bribe of Rs. 6000 for the return of a stolen motorcycle. The accused police official, identified as ASI Noma Uddin Ahmed, later reduced the bribe amount to Rs. 4,000.

The complainant, refusing to pay the bribe, sought legal action against the public servant from the Directorate. Consequently, a trap was set up at Ghungoor Out Post. Ahmed was caught red-handed in his residential quarters, immediately after accepting the bribe.

The illicit bribe money was recovered from his possession and seized, with independent witnesses present during the operation.