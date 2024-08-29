The sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on August 29 arrested one Lat Mandal for allegedly demanding bribe from the complainant.

As per sources, the Lat Mandal identified as Jukheswar Moran was trapped red handed in Doomdoom, under Tinsukia district after he accepted Rs 15,000 as bribe from the complainant in the office for mutation relation works.

The Lat Mandal had initially demanded Rs 40,000 for the complainant of which Rs 15,000 was given to the accused.

The complainant informed the anti-corruption team, following which a trap was laid and the Lat Mandal was caught thereafter. A probe has been initiated against the accused.

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