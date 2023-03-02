Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell on March 2 detained a Lat Mandal and his driver in Sonapur on suspicion of taking bribe money.

The Sonapur Office of the Circle Officer was the target of a raid by the anti-corruption section, according to reports.

The crew captured Lat Mandal, also known as Rajesh Roy, and his driver, Rantu Kalita, during the operation.

Rajesh Roy was detained while he tried to take a sum of Rs. 20,000 he had asked as a bribe from the complainant.

"A complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Deepjit Sarkar, Health Assistant, Office of the Inspector of Drugs, Goalpara, in conspiracy with Ansar Ali, Grade IV of the same office has demanded Rs. 15,000 as bribe from the complainant in the name of processing the issuance of GPR Drug License of the complainant”, Rajesh Roy told reporters on March 2.

“Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the public servants. Accordingly, a trap was laid on February 28 (Tuesday) by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, in the Office of the Inspector of Drugs, Goalpara,” he said.

“The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly in presence of independent witnesses. In the same trap operation, Ansar Ali, Grade IV of the same office was also apprehended for conspiring in the bribery. Subsequently, both the public servants have been arrested by the team after getting sufficient evidence,” he added.