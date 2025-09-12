Assam: Lat Mandal, wife and child found dead under mysterious circumstances in Sipajhar, probe underway

A pall of grief has descended on Narikoli locality under Sipajhar in Assam’s Darrang district after three members of a family were found dead in their home under mysterious circumstances.



The deceased have been identified as Deepak Nath (52), his wife Pratima Nath (42), and their 12-year-old son Dhritiraj Nath. According to locals, Deepak Nath, who was employed as a Lat Mandal, was known in the community as a respected and socially active individual.



Authorities have not yet established the cause of death. Police and Village Defence Party (VDP) personnel have since reached the site to examine the case. Officials confirmed that investigations are underway to determine the sequence of events that led to the tragedy.



The incident has left the villagers deeply shocked. Hundreds of residents gathered outside the Nath family residence upon learning of the deaths, mourning the sudden loss and expressing disbelief at the circumstances.