The Officer in-Charge of Latasil Police Station in Guwahati, Nitul Das was injured along with the driver of the police vehicle. According to reports, the vehicle met with an accident at Ganeshguri January 15.

It is being suspected that the driver of the police car was under the influence of alcohol which led to the fatal accident.

Police informed that a a Mahindra Bolero bearing registration numbers AS 30 9253 collided with the vehicle where the Officer in Charge was travelling. More details on the incident are awaited.