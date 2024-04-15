In a press conference held in Moran on April 15, former Chairman of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, Dayanand Borgohain spoke on several key aspects of Assam's political landscape, offering insights into the state's past and present leadership dynamics. Borgohain's remarks highlighted the avoidance of Ahom-related topics by the late Tarun Gogoi during his tenure as Chief Minister, indicating a shift in narrative under the current political climate.

One of the notable points raised by Borgohain was regarding the approach towards discussing Ahom heritage, particularly contrasting the stances of late Tarun Gogoi and the current political atmosphere under Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. Borgohain remarked that Gogoi's avoidance of Ahom-related topics was evident, symbolized by his "seven jumps" if mentioned.

Borgohain went on to praise Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma stating his dynamic personality and extensive experience in governance, spanning over 17 years. He highlighted Sarma's commitment to tackling pressing issues such as drugs, land brokers, and corruption, while also commending his efforts in infrastructure development, notably citing the rapid construction of a bridge in Guwahati.

Borgohain also lauded the accomplishments of the BJP government since 2016, showcasing various initiatives aimed at uplifting Assam's communities. From the establishment of the The Moran and Mataks of Upper Assam empowering the Kacharis with the Autonomous Council, Borgohain outlined the government's multifaceted approach to governance and development.

Furthermore, Borgohain highlighted Chief Minister Sarma's personal initiatives, including the installation of a statue of Lachit Borphukan and the construction of a war memorial. These efforts, he suggested, reflect Sarma's dedication to honoring Assam's rich cultural heritage and historical figures.