S.R. Production has officially launched three songs by the late Jiten Deka, now translated into the Rabha language and performed by Sabharam Rabha. The launch event took place on Saturday at the Tourism Bungalow in Boko, Kamrup District.

Among the three songs, the timeless "Mor Shukula Ghora" (translated to "ANGI BOKOKAI GORAI" in Rabha) stands out, a song that had won the hearts of Assamese people and now resonates in the Rabha community. Jiten Deka, a cherished singer, tragically passed away in a car accident in 2015, leaving behind a legacy that continues to touch lives.

The event was graced by notable figures including Lekha Deka, the widow of Jiten Deka, Ramakanta Rabha, Vice President of the RHAC, Sumit Rabha, Executive Member of the RHAC, Gobinda Doloi, President of Boko Press Club, Ananda Rabha, President of ARSU Kamrup District, and Tilak Rabha, ARSU Secretary for Goalpara District, among others.

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Lekha Deka expressed profound gratitude for the initiative, highlighting its significance in preserving and promoting cultural heritage for future generations. She remarked, "This initiative ensures that the new generation will appreciate the depth and emotion of these songs."

Sabharam Rabha, who performed the songs, shared his heartfelt connection to Jiten Deka’s music, stating, "I have cherished Jiten Deka's songs since my childhood. His melodies are timeless, and it is an honor to bring them to life in the Rabha language."

The project features lyrics by Jiten Deka and Mahendra Bora, translated into Rabha by Madan Rabha. The tunes remain true to Jiten Deka’s original compositions, with music arrangements by Deep Rajbangshi and coordination by Nandan Kumar Rabha. The initiative, under the banner of S.R. Production, aims to celebrate and preserve the rich cultural tapestry of the Rabha community through music.