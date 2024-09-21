The Government of Assam has announced the launch of a lifelong 12-digit Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID for all school-enrolled students. This initiative aligns with the New Education Policy 2020 and aims to streamline academic records and bolster support systems for students.

The APAAR ID will serve as a unique digital identity linked to each student's academic journey, facilitating unified tracking of academic progress through the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) and DigiLocker. This move is expected to help reduce dropout rates and monitor out-of-school children more effectively.

As part of the implementation process, schools are required to organize Parent Teacher Meetings (PTMs) to obtain consent from parents or guardians for generating the APAAR ID. The ID will be created for students possessing a valid Aadhaar ID and Permanent Education Number (PEN). Consent forms, available in Assamese, Bodo, and Bengali, must be signed in person.

Dr. Om Prakash, IAS, Mission Director of Samagra Shiksha, emphasized the importance of this initiative in fostering a cohesive educational framework. “The APAAR ID will not only enhance tracking but will also empower students with easy access to their academic records,” he stated.