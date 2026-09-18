Assam launches ‘Assam Incubation Project 2.0’ to support women-led enterprises

The Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM) under the Department of Panchayat & Rural Development has announced the Assam Incubation Project 2.0, aimed at supporting women-led enterprises operated by members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across the state.

The incubation programme seeks to help SHG members expand existing businesses, increase revenue and create sustainable livelihood opportunities through a combination of financial assistance, training and enterprise development support.

Under the programme, eligible enterprises can receive grant funding of up to ₹1.05 lakh, while the project also provides access to grant and interest-free loans of up to ₹26.33 lakh, depending on the nature and requirements of the enterprise.

The programme will also facilitate bank loans, business formalisation, convergence support and skill development. Participants will have access to expert consultancy, sector-specific training, business planning and enterprise development assistance.

Additional support will include online and offline marketing assistance, helping women entrepreneurs improve their market reach and strengthen their businesses.

The initiative aims to promote the creation of ‘Maha Lakhpati Baideos’, expand women-led enterprises, generate non-institutional employment and encourage the establishment of similar enterprises across Assam.

Applicants must be members of a registered Self-Help Group and permanent residents of Assam. The programme requires an annual business turnover of more than ₹12 lakh, while a LokOS code is mandatory for applicants.

The last date for applications is October 2, 2026. Applications can be submitted through the programme’s designated online platform.

The initiative is positioned as an enterprise incubation and expansion programme for SHG members seeking to formalise, strengthen and scale their existing businesses.