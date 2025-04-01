Assam launches biggest women entrepreneurship scheme; 30 lakh to benefit
Assam's new scheme, 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan', aims to empower 30 lakh women by offering financial aid for self-employment. The initiative underscores the state's focus on enhancing women's economic independence.
The Assam government has launched its biggest entrepreneurship support initiative, the 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan', aiming to benefit 30 lakh women by providing financial assistance for self-employment opportunities.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while unveiling the scheme, highlighted Assam’s multi-layered strategy to uplift "Nari Shakti" at every stage of life—from free schooling and livelihood support to old-age pensions and free food grains.
Taking to his official X handle, CM Sarma wrote, "With the blessings of our mothers and sisters, today we launched the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, providing ₹10,000 seed capital to women to boost self employment opportunities."
Under the scheme, eligible women will receive:
- Rs 10,000 seed capital in the first year
- Rs 25,000 in the second year (Rs 12,500 as a loan and Rs 12,500 as government support) upon meaningful usage of the initial funds
- Rs 50,000 in the third stage
The initiative is designed to catalyse micro-level entrepreneurship, ensuring financial independence and economic upliftment for women across the state.
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