The Assam government has launched its biggest entrepreneurship support initiative, the 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan', aiming to benefit 30 lakh women by providing financial assistance for self-employment opportunities.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while unveiling the scheme, highlighted Assam’s multi-layered strategy to uplift "Nari Shakti" at every stage of life—from free schooling and livelihood support to old-age pensions and free food grains.

Taking to his official X handle, CM Sarma wrote, "With the blessings of our mothers and sisters, today we launched the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, providing ₹10,000 seed capital to women to boost self employment opportunities."

Under the scheme, eligible women will receive:

- Rs 10,000 seed capital in the first year

- Rs 25,000 in the second year (Rs 12,500 as a loan and Rs 12,500 as government support) upon meaningful usage of the initial funds

- Rs 50,000 in the third stage

The initiative is designed to catalyse micro-level entrepreneurship, ensuring financial independence and economic upliftment for women across the state.