Assam launches cashless healthcare for employees, pensioners

The Assam government has launched a cashless medical treatment facility for state employees, pensioners, and their dependents under its flagship ‘Ayushman Asom Mukhya Mantri Lok Sevak Arogya Yojana (AA-MMLSAY)’.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma rolled out the new facility on October 29, enabling beneficiaries to avail of cashless treatment in empanelled hospitals across Assam and leading corporate hospitals nationwide.



Previously, the scheme operated solely on a reimbursement model since its launch in 2023.

“Now, employees and pensioners can receive treatment without worrying about arranging funds. To ensure a smooth transition, the existing reimbursement system will continue in parallel,” the Chief Minister said.



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So far, 2,23,826 employees and 6,172 pensioners have registered under the scheme. The government has already reimbursed Rs 65 crore since its inception, compared to the earlier annual expenditure of around Rs 17–18 crore, reflecting the scheme’s growing reach and efficiency.

Sarma explained that unlike Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana, which is funded by the Centre, the state’s MMLSAY is self-sustaining, financed through contributions from employees. He estimated that 7–8 lakh beneficiaries could be covered in the coming years.

He also announced that the Assam government will soon constitute its own Pay Commission, ensuring that state employees receive benefits concurrently with their central counterparts.