Assam launches Census 2027 awareness song sung by late Zubeen Garg

The Directorate of Census Operations (DCO), Assam on August 7 launched the official Census 2027 Theme Song, featuring the voice of the late Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg, at a programme held in Amingaon, Kamrup district.

The launch marks a key step in the state's public awareness campaign for Census 2027, aimed at encouraging citizens to actively participate in the nationwide enumeration exercise.

The programme began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp in memory of Zubeen Garg, whose rendition of the theme song was described as a lasting contribution to the Census awareness campaign.

The song has been written by Pankaj Chakravarty, ACS, Deputy Commissioner of Kokrajhar, with lyrics highlighting the importance of the Census and every citizen's role in nation-building.

Speaking on the occasion, officials said Zubeen Garg's voice has inspired millions across Assam and expressed confidence that the theme song would motivate people to participate wholeheartedly in the Census process.

Biswajit Pegu, IAS, Director of the Directorate of Census Operations, Assam, said the theme song would serve as a powerful medium to spread awareness and urged all stakeholders to support the successful conduct of Census 2027.

The event was attended by Partha Pegu, ACS, Census Nodal Officer and Additional Secretary of the General Administration Department, Pankaj Chakravarty, ACS, and Garima Saikia Garg, wife of the late Zubeen Garg.

The Directorate expressed gratitude to Zubeen Garg's family, especially Garima Saikia Garg, for supporting the initiative, and acknowledged Pankaj Chakravarty's contribution in conceptualising and writing the theme song.

The programme concluded with the official launch and screening of the Census 2027 Theme Song in the presence of officers and officials of the Directorate.