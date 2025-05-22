A three-day conservation program aimed at protecting the critically endangered Bengal Florican began on May 21 at Koklabari. The initiative, led by the Manas Maozigendri Eco-Tourism Society (MMES) in partnership with the Assam Bird Monitoring Network and Assam’s Forest Department, focuses on safeguarding this rare grassland bird species.

The opening day included expert discussions on the Bengal Florican’s ecological significance and strategies for monitoring its population.

MMES President Mahendra Basumatary highlighted the historical significance of the Koklabari Agricultural Farm, originally a government seed research facility, now managed by locals from nine villages for traditional paddy cultivation. Spanning 9 sq km, this farm has become a vital non-protected habitat for the Bengal Florican, supporting about a dozen individuals.

The Bengal Florican relies on grasslands with specific vegetation height, making Koklabari’s community-run paddy fields an unusual but effective habitat where agriculture and wildlife conservation coexist.

Tomal Gogoi, Project Manager, stressed the critical need for immediate conservation measures: “The Bengal Florican is not merely a bird we’re striving to protect—it represents the health of our grassland ecosystems. With fewer than 1,000 individuals remaining worldwide, the onus is on us, especially in regions like Assam, to lead the charge.”

He further explained that the program fosters a community-driven approach, blending florican-friendly farming methods, vermicomposting, and sustainable grazing to protect the species while supporting local livelihoods.

“True success is measured not just in numbers, but in mindset shifts when locals view the Bengal Florican as part of their shared natural heritage, worthy of protection,” Gogoi added.

The programme will continue for three days with a field-based bird count activity to be conducted at the Koklabari Agricultural Farm, which is one of the key breeding grounds for the Bengal Florican.

Other key participants included Vivekananda Pathak, Deputy Field Director of Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve; Bhuyanpara Range Officer; Anurudha Chakraborty from The Assam Royal Global University; and Thulunga Baro, Teacher in Charge at Koklabari Chapaguri College.