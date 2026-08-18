Assam launches dedicated multilingual farmer helpline to make infrastructure development more inclusive

Assam has taken a significant step towards making infrastructure development more people-centric with the launch of the state’s first dedicated multilingual farmer helpline for communities living along the corridor of the NERES XXV power transmission project.

The helpline was launched by Chirang District Commissioner Gokul Chandra Brahma to provide farmers and residents with a direct channel to seek information, raise concerns and receive timely assistance regarding the project.

Available in Assamese, Bodo and Hindi, the initiative will support communities living across corridor villages in Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Bajali districts.

The initiative aims to strengthen communication between the administration and communities affected by major infrastructure projects, ensuring that residents have a clear platform to voice their concerns and seek clarification.

The administration stressed that development becomes more meaningful when people affected by major projects have a voice in the process. Through dialogue, transparency and responsive grievance-redressal mechanisms, the initiative seeks to strengthen trust between local communities and the administration.

The NERES XXV project is expected to contribute to strengthening Assam and the Northeast’s power transmission network, improving grid reliability and supporting the region’s growing electricity requirements.

The farmer helpline represents an approach in which infrastructure development and community empowerment move together, keeping the interests and concerns of local people at the centre of Assam’s development journey.