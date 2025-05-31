In a major boost to regional air connectivity in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that a direct non-stop flight between New Delhi and Jorhat will commence operations from mid-September 2025. The announcement was made via his official handle on X following a high-level meeting with the leadership of IndiGo Airlines in New Delhi.

“It was a pleasure to meet the leadership of IndiGo in New Delhi to discuss their roadmap for expanding air connectivity in Assam,” Sarma posted. “Delighted to share that IndiGo will commence a non-stop flight between Delhi and Jorhat starting mid-September 2025.”

The meeting also focused on improving overall intra-state and inter-state air routes. CM Sarma revealed several upcoming expansions in the airline’s schedule:

The Delhi–Dibrugarh flight will be restructured to include a stopover at Guwahati, enhancing morning connectivity between both major cities of Assam.

A new early morning Guwahati–Silchar service will be introduced, catering to a long-standing demand from commuters in Barak Valley.

A fresh Guwahati–Navi Mumbai route is scheduled to launch as part of the Winter 2025–26 flight schedule.

IndiGo is also set to evaluate scheduled operations from Lilabari Airport in North Lakhimpur, marking potential connectivity expansion in upper Assam.

“These additions are a significant stride toward strengthening Assam’s air network. I appreciate IndiGo’s prompt and positive response and look forward to more such collaborative efforts,” Sarma added.

The expansion marks a pivotal moment in Assam’s infrastructural progress, aligning with the state government’s vision to integrate remote regions through better connectivity and bolster economic and tourism prospects.