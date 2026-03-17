Assam launches earned salary advance, salary-linked credit scheme for employees

In a major step towards enhancing financial inclusion and employee welfare, the Government of Assam has launched the Earned Salary Advance (ESA) and Salary-Linked Credit (SLC) facility for nearly five lakh state government employees through a secure digital platform.

The initiative aims to provide employees with timely access to formal credit, enabling them to manage short-term financial needs in a transparent and responsible manner, while reducing dependence on high-cost informal borrowing.

As part of the rollout, the state government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BillMart on March 15 to facilitate the delivery of ESA and SLC services through a seamless digital process.

The scheme aligns with the vision of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to leverage digital platforms and financial innovation for strengthening employee welfare and expanding access to responsible credit.

The MoU signing took place in the presence of senior officials including Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, and Finance Department officials Jayant Narlikar and Virendra Mittal.

Soon after the launch, the initiative saw strong early adoption. In a social media post, the Chief Minister stated that within the first 12 hours, 120 beneficiaries had availed the facility, with nearly ₹1.9 crore in credit disbursed.

“The facility is being delivered through FinAssam, Assam’s digital financial platform enabling fast, paperless and transparent credit access for government employees,” Sarma said.

Under the scheme, eligible employees can access a portion of their earned salary before payday through ESA, along with the option of salary-linked credit featuring simplified approval processes and repayment structures integrated with payroll systems.

Speaking on the initiative, BillMart Co-founder and COO Sandeep Doshi said the platform would enable seamless, secure and transparent access to credit for government employees. The services are being delivered in partnership with financing firm FYNX Capital.

The launch of ESA and Salary-Linked Credit marks a significant step towards modernising employee financial services and strengthening access to formal credit across Assam.