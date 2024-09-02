A comprehensive ten-day state-wide health screening programme targeting children with complex heart and blood-related disorders has been initiated across Assam. The initiative, launched on Sunday, aims to diagnose and provide treatment for conditions such as congenital heart diseases, leukemia, thalassemia, and other rare blood disorders.

On Saturday, Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressed the public through a Facebook Live session, urging parents and guardians to bring their children, aged 0-14 years, to the nearest screening camps. He emphasized the importance of early detection and treatment of serious health conditions in children, which can be life-saving.

The programme is being conducted at government medical colleges and hospitals throughout the state, ensuring that even the most remote regions have access to these essential health services. The screening camps will provide comprehensive diagnostic services to identify serious heart conditions, blood-related diseases like leukemia and thalassemia, and other rare disorders that require specialized care.

Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the state's commitment to providing necessary medical interventions, including surgeries, for children diagnosed with these conditions. "We will conduct screenings, and if surgeries are necessary, they will be performed either in Assam or abroad," Sarma stated, underlining the government's resolve to ensure that no child is left untreated due to financial or logistical constraints.

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One of the major focuses of the programme is on thalassemia, a genetic blood disorder that can be fatal if left untreated. Sarma announced that the government would arrange and fund bone marrow transplants for thalassemia patients, covering costs ranging from ₹9 to ₹14 lakh. "For thalassemia patients, a bone marrow transplant can be life-saving, and we will ensure that these transplants are available to those in need," he added.

In addition to blood disorders, the screening programme will also address congenital heart diseases. The Chief Minister mentioned that children up to 18 years of age would be eligible for comprehensive care under this initiative. Surgeries required to correct heart defects will be carried out under various government schemes, either at government hospitals in Assam or at external facilities, depending on the complexity of the case.

The programme's implementation across the state will be facilitated by sessions scheduled at various government institutions, ensuring that the maximum number of children benefit from this initiative. The government has also planned to monitor the progress of these camps closely to ensure that the healthcare needs of the children are adequately met.

The health screening camps are part of a broader strategy by the Assam government to improve access to critical medical services for children. By focusing on early detection and intervention, the programme aims to reduce the long-term health burden on affected families and improve the overall health outcomes for children across the state.

Chief Minister Sarma concluded his address by urging all families with eligible children to take full advantage of this opportunity. He reassured the public that the government is fully committed to providing all necessary care and support, ensuring that children with serious health conditions receive timely and effective treatment.