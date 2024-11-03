Assam launched a landmark celebration of its linguistic heritage today, November 3 with the commencement of "Bhasha Gaurav Saptah", marking the recent conferment of classical language status to Assamese.

"This week, people from various linguistic groups will celebrate their languages and commit themselves to preserving it," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on social media, inaugurating the week-long festivities.

The celebration, running until November 9, represents a significant milestone in Assam's cultural history. State ministers will lead inaugural ceremonies across districts, emphasising the importance of both Assamese and regional languages in the state's cultural fabric.

Key highlights of the celebration include online and offline activities, with the release of a special booklet documenting the Assamese language's historical significance since the 4th century. The programme aims to showcase the contributions of scholars and litterateurs who have enriched the language over centuries.

The initiative emerged following Chief Minister Sarma's October 16 announcement, when he first revealed plans for the Bhasha Gaurav Saptah. The celebration seeks to build awareness about the classical status while fostering unity among different linguistic communities in Assam.

Local cultural organisations and educational institutions across the state are expected to participate in various events throughout the week, highlighting the state's commitment to preserving its linguistic diversity.