The Assam Women and Child Development department in collaboration with ITC Ltd has launched a training programme to combat child malnutrition in the state. The initiative, named ITC Mission Sunehra Kal, aims to mitigate malnutrition in Assam's eight districts, namely Hailakandi, Dhubri, Darrang, Barpeta, Goalpara, Udalguri, Baksa, and Kamrup.

The programme was officially launched at an event in Guwahati, where Mukesh Ch Sahu, principal secretary to the Assam Women and Child Development department, inaugurated the initiative.

The training programme focuses on the prevention of malnutrition through home-based targeted counselling addressing the first 1000 days of a child's life. The programme will utilize "Swasthya Mitra," a digital application and counselling aid for Anganwadi Workers (AWWs).

ITC Limited has partnered with the Assam Women and Child Development department to demonstrate the prevention of malnutrition approach in the hot spot areas of malnutrition in Kamrup and Darrang districts, covering over 5,400 Anganwadi centres and more than 245,884 children.

According to the National Family Health Survey (2019-20) data for Assam, about 21.7% of children under five years of age were wasted, and 9.1% were severely wasted. Over the last five years, there has been a surge in the prevalence of severe acute malnutrition from 6.2% to 9.1%.

The initiative's launch function was attended by Binoy Menon, Regional Manager, ITC Limited, Dr P. Kaliprasad, Chairman, YouthInvest Foundation, and Dr Maulik Shah, Health Officer, UNICEF (Northeast).

This initiative marks a step towards a malnutrition-free Assam, and the programme's success will ensure better nutrition for children in the state.