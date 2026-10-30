The Assam government on October 30 launched the third edition of Khel Maharan, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Sports Minister Biswajit Daimary attending the inaugural programme at the Damodar Dev International Auditorium of Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

The event saw the unveiling of the tournament’s logo, jersey, mascot and theme song ahead of the statewide sporting competitions, scheduled to begin on November 7.

Speaking at the launch, Sarma said the third edition of Khel Maharan would encourage emerging sporting talent across the state. He said competitions in eight sports disciplines would be organised as part of the event.

The mascot, named ‘Sontu’, has been inspired by the golden langur, the Chief Minister said, adding that the name was chosen to create a sense of familiarity and connection among people.

Sarma also said the logo had been designed by emerging artist Shantanu Hazarika.

The initiative aims to provide a platform for young athletes to showcase their abilities and encourage wider participation in sports across Assam.