Assam launches major HIV awareness campaign amid rise in new infections

Amid a surge in new HIV cases, the Assam government has launched a large-scale state awareness drive to curb the spread of the disease. Health Minister Ashok Singhal inaugurated the initiative on Wednesday at the Martyrs’ Memorial Park Convention Centre in Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur district.

Warning against risky behaviours, Singhal said, "If the present generation cannot stay away from high-risk behaviours like unprotected sex and injecting drug use, which are the main causes of HIV, their lives will be ruined and we will not be able to save the future because HIV is non-curable." He clarified that the government has no plans for HIV rehabilitation centres but is willing to set up skill development facilities.

The latest India HIV Estimation Report 2023 puts the number of people living with HIV in Assam at 33,174. National Health Mission Director Lakshmanan S noted that while HIV cases had declined significantly since 2010, recent data shows a troubling rise in new infections. "The need of the hour is to save the present generation from acquiring HIV, and then only we can eliminate AIDS as a public health threat by 2030," he said.

The Intensified IEC Campaign will target 3,000 villages in 25 districts, focusing on schools, colleges, and community groups. Activities will include folk performances, door-to-door outreach, and special health camps offering free testing, counselling, and treatment. Slum areas, often with higher risk and limited healthcare access, will receive dedicated awareness programs.

This state-wide push aims to reverse the upward trend in new HIV infections and reinforce public understanding of prevention.