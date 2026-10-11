Assam launches ‘Nameri Wild Classroom’ to take students into the forest

The Assam Forest Department has launched an educational programme at Nameri Tiger Reserve to help school and college students learn about wildlife, biodiversity and conservation through hands-on experiences in nature, Forest and Climate Change Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said on October 11.

The initiative, named ‘Nameri Wild Classroom’, is open to students of Class 8 and above, including college students. It will offer two- and three-day residential programmes featuring guided activities across the reserve’s forest and river ecosystems.

The programme will include birdwatching, guided forest walks, wildlife tracking and activities focused on river ecology. Participants will also get an opportunity to experience rafting on the Jia-Bharali River and learn about the traditional knowledge and practices of local communities living in the surrounding landscape, Baruah said.

Naturalists and forest personnel will guide students through these activities, helping them understand the connections between forests, wildlife, rivers and local communities. Participants will maintain field journals to document their observations and receive certificates after completing the programme.

Baruah said the initiative aims to develop environmental awareness among young people by providing opportunities to study ecosystems beyond the classroom.

“By bringing young people closer to nature, we can encourage curiosity, scientific thinking, environmental responsibility and a lasting appreciation for biodiversity,” the minister said.

He said Nameri Tiger Reserve offers a suitable setting for experiential learning and that such programmes could also encourage students to consider careers in wildlife research, ecology and conservation.

The initiative is part of the state government's efforts to promote awareness about Assam's natural heritage and encourage greater public participation in conservation, Baruah said.

“Conservation begins with awareness and grows through participation. When children and young adults experience nature first-hand, they are more likely to become responsible stewards of the environment,” he added.