Assam launches NESFIC 2026 with focus on innovation, start-ups and industry

The North East Seva First Innovation Challenge 2026 (NESFIC 2026) was inaugurated at the Administrative Staff College, Khanapara, as part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan.

The programme was attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota, Tim McIntosh, Head of Manufacturing Excellence & Operations, TSAT, and Dr Jeevan B, Secretary, Department of Innovation, Incubation & Start-ups.

The initiative seeks to strengthen collaboration between higher education institutions, government and industry, while creating opportunities for students and young innovators to develop solutions to real-world challenges.

According to the statement, NESFIC 2026 features 50 challenges, with grants of up to ₹40 lakh and opportunities for participating innovators to secure their first customers.

The initiative was highlighted as a platform to encourage creative and critical thinking among students and help translate innovative ideas into practical solutions.

The programme also emphasises the role of higher education institutions in partnering with industry and government to nurture innovation and support the development of solutions aligned with the broader vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.