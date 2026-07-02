Assam launches new rural livelihood mission in Dhubri, raises guaranteed employment to 125 days

Assam's Dhubri district on July 2 became the first to roll out the newly introduced Viksit Bharat–Rozgar and Livelihood Guarantee Mission (VB-G RAM G), a rural employment initiative that increases the annual guaranteed work period for eligible rural families from 90 days to 125 days.

The mission was launched at the Agomani Development Block Office auditorium, where state and district officials marked the beginning of its implementation.

The new scheme replaces and expands upon the existing framework of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), with the enhanced employment guarantee aimed at strengthening rural livelihoods and improving economic security.

Speaking at the launch, Assam Cabinet Minister Ashwini Roy Sarkar said the mission reflects the government's focus on creating sustainable livelihood opportunities and boosting the rural economy.

Among those present at the programme were Golakganj Co-District Commissioner Yimkum I. Ozukum, Chief Executive Officer of Dhubri Zilla Parishad Dhrubajyoti Das, and other senior district officials.

Officials said the increase in guaranteed employment is expected to provide greater income security for rural households, reduce seasonal migration and support long-term development in the district.