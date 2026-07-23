Assam launches PMS portal for venture school provincialisation applications; final eligibility to emerge after scrutiny

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Thursday, July 23 informed the Assam Legislative Assembly that while the services of teachers of all non-provincialised (venture) schools had already been provincialised under The Assam Education (Provincialisation of Services of Teachers and Re-organisation of Educational Institutions) Act, 2017 and its Amendment Act, 2018, the state government has now initiated a fresh application process in accordance with the provisions of the Amendment Act, 2025.

Replying to Starred Question No. 183 raised by Samaguri MLA Tanzil Hussain on the tenth day of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly Budget Session, Pegu said the School Education Department has launched an online Provincialisation Management System (PMS) Portal to receive applications for provincialisation, along with applications under the Gurudakshina Scheme.

The minister said applications are currently being submitted through the portal and that the exact number of non-provincialised (venture) schools whose teachers may be eligible for provincialisation would be known only after the application process is completed and the data is compiled.

Responding to a supplementary query on the timeline for provincialisation of teachers working in venture schools, Pegu said the government would take an appropriate decision after the online application phase concludes and the submitted applications undergo scrutiny and verification.

On the issue of providing interim financial assistance to teachers whose posts are yet to be provincialised, the minister clarified that there is currently no legal provision under the existing law to extend such financial support.

The reply came in response to Hussain's queries seeking details on the number of non-provincialised venture high schools in Assam, the government's plans for their provincialisation, the timeline for provincialising teachers' posts, and whether financial assistance would be extended until the process is completed.