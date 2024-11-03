The Government of Assam's Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship Department has announced the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme (Pilot Project 2024-25), an initiative providing internship opportunities for 1.25 lakh youth across India, with 3,523 seats allotted for Assam. Here’s a quick summary of the key details:

About the Scheme:

Internship in Top Companies: Interns will be placed in India’s top 500 companies.

Stipend and Allowance:

Monthly stipend: ₹5,000 (for 12 months)

One-time allowance: ₹6,000



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Eligibility Criteria:

Age: 21 to 24 years

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have completed Class 10, 12, ITI, Diploma, or Graduation.

Required Documents:

AADHAAR card

Proof of Educational Qualification

Self-declaration of Family Income

Registration: Deadline: November 10, 2024

How to Apply: Register at pminternship.mca.gov.in or visit the nearest Employment Exchange.

Key Benefits:

This scheme provides valuable work experience in prominent companies, helping young people build skills and industry knowledge while earning a stipend. It’s a golden opportunity for Assam’s youth to enhance their employability and kickstart their careers.