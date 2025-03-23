The Assam government has declared 2025 as "The Year of Reading" with a comprehensive plan to foster reading habits across the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced several key initiatives as part of the Assam Budget 2025.

Young writers will receive financial support of Rs 25,000 each, with funds allocated for 1,000 emerging authors. To promote literary events at the grassroots level, districts will receive Rs 5 lakh and co-districts Rs 2.5 lakh to organize Granth Mela (book fairs).

The government is also incorporating books into official functions, designating them as official gifts at government programs. Additionally, government employees will receive a one-time grant of Rs 1,000 specifically for purchasing books.