In a landmark initiative to strengthen healthcare services, Assam has launched the Assam State Secondary Healthcare Initiative for Service Delivery Transformation (ASSIST) with a total project cost of Rs 2,529.17 crore.

The ambitious scheme aims to enhance access to quality healthcare by building new district hospitals and upgrading existing facilities across the state.

As part of the ASSIST scheme, 10 new district hospitals are being constructed, collectively adding 1,150 new beds to the state's healthcare capacity. These new hospitals will provide essential medical services, significantly improving secondary care access for the people of Assam. The upcoming hospitals include:

150-bedded hospital in Kaliabor

100-bedded hospital in Dudhnoi

100-bedded hospital in Sarukhetri

100-bedded hospital in Kaliapani

100-bedded hospital in Narayanapur

100-bedded hospital in Azara

100-bedded hospital in Lakhipur

200-bedded hospital in Dibrugarh

100-bedded hospital in Abhayapuri

100-bedded hospital in Bajali



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In addition to these new hospitals, 25 existing healthcare facilities are being redeveloped to ensure improved access to and quality of essential services.

Key Components of ASSIST

Enhancing administrative and operational efficiencies at state, district, and facility levels.

Ensuring that essential healthcare services reach underserved areas through redeveloped facilities.

Upgrading infrastructure to meet modern healthcare standards and improve the delivery of secondary care.

The Chief Minister emphasized that this transformative initiative will not only bridge gaps in healthcare infrastructure but also significantly improve service delivery in rural and semi-urban areas. "Through the ASSIST scheme, a ₹2,529cr project to improve our healthcare institutions, we are building 10 new district hospitals which will add another 1,150 beds in our State to offer treatment to patients," he stated.