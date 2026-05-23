Assam launches Rs 861 crore AMRUT 2.0 drive to improve water supply and urban infrastructure

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 23, said the state is undertaking a major urban infrastructure transformation under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, with 58 projects being implemented across Assam at an investment of more than Rs 861 crore.

Sharing details on social media platform X, the chief minister said the initiative aims to strengthen urban infrastructure and improve the quality of life in towns and cities across the state.

“A stronger urban Assam is taking shape,” Sarma wrote, adding that the projects are focused on upgrading water supply systems, sewerage networks and restoration of water bodies.

According to the chief minister, the AMRUT 2.0 projects are designed to improve access to clean water, ensure better sanitation and build infrastructure that keeps pace with the growing needs of urban populations.

The state government said the programme reflects a broader push towards planned urban development and sustainable civic infrastructure in Assam.

A stronger urban Assam is taking shape.



With 58 projects under AMRUT 2.0, backed by a focused investment of over ₹861 cr, we are rethinking how our towns function by ensuring upgraded water systems, cleaner surroundings and infrastructure that keeps pace with people’s needs. pic.twitter.com/MRSlBs9RZI — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 23, 2026



Under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 scheme, the government is prioritising cleaner surroundings, improved public utilities and modern urban services in multiple towns across the state.