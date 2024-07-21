Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to lead the second edition of the Amrit Brikshya Andolan in 2024, building on the success of its predecessor.

This massive tree plantation drive aims to plant 3 crore seedlings across the state, with several new features to streamline participation and monitoring.

The campaign introduces app-based registration and renewals, making it easier for a wider range of beneficiaries to take part. Interested participants can register through the official website (aba.assam.gov.in) or the ABA mobile app from now until July 31, 2024.

Key dates for the initiative include:

1. Registration and renewals: Open until July 31

2. Seedling distribution: July 30 to August 12

3. Plantation photograph submission: August 1 to 15

Participants can upload photos of their planted seedlings via the website or mobile app, allowing for better tracking and verification of the plantation efforts.

This digital-first approach marks a significant step in making large-scale environmental initiatives more accessible and efficient. By leveraging technology, the Assam government aims to increase participation and ensure the success of this ambitious afforestation project.

The Amrit Brikshya Andolan 2024 represents a continued commitment to environmental conservation and community engagement in Assam, with the potential to create a substantial positive impact on the state's green cover.