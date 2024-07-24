In a step towards achieving environmental sustainability, the state government has initiated state-of-the-art solid waste management projects in 48 municipalities. This endeavor, part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Urban) program, aims to revolutionize waste collection and management systems across both small and large cities.

During a press conference held at Janata Bhawan, Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Irrigation, Ashok Singhal, emphasized the importance of this initiative. He urged executive officers to make all municipalities 100 per cent garbage-free within the next year. Highlighting the significance of cleanliness, Minister Singhal called on the newly appointed executive officers under the Assam Urban Administrative Service to prioritize waste collection and management in their municipalities.

The first phase of the project, sanctioned under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Urban), Assam, includes the establishment of 48 solid waste management plants. Currently, construction is underway in 18 cities, while the bidding process for the remaining 30 cities is at various stages of completion. Notable municipalities where projects have commenced include Nalbari, Silapathar, Barpeta Road, Chapar, North Lakhimpur, Dhekiajuli, Kokrajhar, Barpathar, Sarupathar, Golaghat, Margherita, Dumduma, Kharupetia, Mangaldoi, North Guwahati, Tezpur, Bokakhat, and Silchar.

Progress has been particularly noteworthy in Silapathar, Barpeta Road, Chapar, North Lakhimpur, and Dhekiajuli, with more than 50 per cent of the work completed. The project in Nalbari municipality is nearing completion. The next phase will extend the initiative to additional municipalities throughout the state.

Minister Singhal reiterated the government's commitment to cleanliness during a training program for executive officers held at Assam Administrative Officers' College in Khanapara. He stressed the critical role of these officers in ensuring the success of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and other development projects.

Additionally, Minister Singhal conducted a meeting with municipalities and deputy mayors at Janata Bhawan, underscoring the importance of efficient implementation of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Urban) initiatives. The meeting was attended by top officials from the housing and urban affairs departments, highlighting the collaborative effort required to achieve a cleaner and healthier state.