Assam launches transport, escort facility for tea garden students to improve school attendance

The Assam government has launched a transport and escort facility for students in tea garden areas to ensure uninterrupted access to schooling, officials said on June 10.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the initiative is aimed at addressing last-mile connectivity challenges faced by children in tea garden communities. “This is a very important initiative we’ve undertaken for our children in tea garden areas. The transport/escort facility for the students will ensure that they have no hindrance in pursuing their studies,” Sarma said in a post on X.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said the scheme, implemented under Samagra Shiksha Assam, was launched to ensure that no child misses school due to transportation difficulties.

The initiative will provide safe and free transport or escort services to students of Classes I to X from deprived and marginalised communities in tea garden areas, he said.

According to officials, 9,714 students across 198 schools in 11 districts will benefit from the scheme. The programme will be implemented from June 10, 2026 to March 31, 2027, excluding July 2026, with financial assistance of Rs 5,400 per student for the academic year.

Local transport arrangements will be made through School Management Committees (SMC/SMDC), the minister added.