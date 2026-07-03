Assam launches village-based rural development mission in Bokakhat

The Assam government on Thursday, July 2, launched the Village-Based Growth (VB-G) Rural Advancement Mission for Growth (RAM-G) in Bokakhat, coinciding with its nationwide rollout by the Union Ministry of Rural Development, with the aim of strengthening rural livelihoods, infrastructure and employment.

Speaking at the district-level inaugural programme, Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Atul Bora described the launch as a landmark step in advancing rural development. He said the initiative, introduced under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would accelerate inclusive, sustainable and technology-driven development in villages across the country.

Bora said that in Assam, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the mission would further strengthen the state's rural development efforts and create new opportunities for growth.

The minister also virtually joined the national launch event held in Tirupati, where Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan formally launched the programme.

Highlighting the key features of the mission, Bora said the employment guarantee under the scheme has been increased from 100 days to 125 days per eligible rural household. He added that the revised wage structure ensures no notified daily wage is below Rs 300, while the national average wage has increased from Rs 298.80 to Rs 327.40 per day. Assam is among the states to benefit from the revised wage rates.

He further said the Centre has made an interim allocation of Rs 95,692.31 crore to states and Union Territories to ensure uninterrupted implementation of the programme, timely wage payments and smooth execution of rural development projects.

According to the minister, the VB-G RAM-G mission aims to generate sustainable livelihoods, strengthen rural infrastructure and empower local communities. The programme mandates at least 33 per cent participation of women in employment generation and expands the list of permissible works from 266 to 318 categories, covering durable asset creation, natural resource management, rural connectivity and community infrastructure.

Bora said the mission also incorporates digital governance measures, including geo-tagging of assets, digital monitoring, streamlined financial management systems and technology-enabled beneficiary verification to improve transparency, accountability and efficiency in programme implementation.

He urged Panchayati Raj Institutions, Self-Help Groups, government officials and local communities to work together to ensure the successful implementation of the mission and contribute towards building self-reliant villages under the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

The inaugural programme was attended by Kaziranga MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Panchayat and Rural Development Commissioner Keerthi Jalli, elected representatives, senior government officials, members of self-help groups and local residents.