Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju spoke about the rich heritage of North East India and the pivotal role played by the Gauhati High Court in shaping it at the Platinum Jubilee Celebration held at Latasil Field, Guwahati on April 7. He stated that the HC has made several landmark judgments of public importance, especially those dealing with tribal people, and has evolved in various subject matters.

The Union Minister expressed the government's goal to make India a developed nation while the nation completes its 100 years, under the visionary and stewardship of President Droupadi Murmu. He acknowledged the traditional and core space given to women in North East India and launched a mobile app for women on the occasion.

Rijiju also spoke about the concerted efforts to provide favorable infrastructure and increase the judiciary strength to combat the pendency of cases in Gauhati HC. He revealed that the National Judicial Grid Report shows that there are four lakh thirty-six thousand cases pending in Assam. To address this, the number of judges will be increased from 24 to 30.

He commended Gauhati HC's commendable job and highlighted that it has been under-reported and not properly highlighted. The documentation of tribal, which includes Rabha, Bodo, Tiwas, and others, has been initiated. Sensitization of Gao Burhas and Gao Burhis in the state of Arunachal Pradesh has also been initiated.

The Union Minister announced the Phase III project for e-courts to further improve the judicial infrastructure in the region. He concluded his speech by assuring that the government is confident that the judicial infrastructure will not fail in the North East region due to low funds.

The week-long Platinum Jubilee Celebration of Gauhati High Court began on April 1 with a bicycle rally followed by a friendly cricket match between the teams of the Chief Justice XI and Chief Minister's XI. A commemorative stamp of the high court was released on April 5 by the Union Minister, while the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma released the Assamese version of the book "Gauhati High Court: History and Heritage." The Chief Justice of India also launched two apps on the online e-sewa Kendra for Assam and integrated CIS and e-Prisons applications.