In a major boost to uplift the morale of meritorious but deprived law students, a special scholarship instituted by Former Chief Justice of India and Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi was distributed to students from Assam at National Law University and Judicial Academy in Guwahati on Sunday.

Hon'ble Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court Mr Justice Rashmin Manoharbhai Chhaya distributed the scholarship cheques to the students of the Law Colleges of Assam.

The Scholarship cheques are a part of an initiative to offer scholarships to meritorious students pursuing law with funds from the salary and allowances of Justice Ranjan Gogoi as a Rajya Sabha member.

Addressing the event, Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that the money will be of good use to students, especially those studying law.

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He expressed his confidence that his allowances and salary as a Rajya Sabha MP can make a difference and will be good enough to fund the education of needy students. He further said he will continue to contribute his salary to the cause and will expand the areas of activities in the days to come.

Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court Mr Justice Rashmin Manoharbhai Chhaya while addressing the event thanked Justice Ranjan Gogoi for the initiative and said that enabling the environment for imparting legal education helps in the development of society.

He further said section of our society needs attention and we are doing so by providing scholarships to the needy.

The scholarship was awarded to the students for the session 2022-23.

The scholarship would be offered to students pursuing a five-year integrated BA LLB in any recognized institution in Assam or any other state in the academic session 2022.

The scholarship will be in the form of reimbursement of tuition fees as well as hostel accommodation of selected students and will be for the entire duration of the course or the remaining period thereof, as may be.