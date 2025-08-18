Assam: Lawyer’s body recovered from Dhubri’s Mela Maidan, probe underway

The body of a 47-year-old lawyer from Dhubri, identified as Abe Taher Anisur Alom, was recovered in suspicious circumstances from the Mela Maidan area on Monday morning, triggering shockwaves across the town and prompting an immediate police investigation.

Alom, the son of Moinuddin Ahmed and a resident of South College Nagar (Ward No. 14), had been missing since Sunday evening. According to family accounts, he left home around 7:30 PM on Sunday. When relatives attempted to contact him later that night, his mobile phone was found switched off, raising concerns.

The family’s search efforts led them to discover his motorcycle parked near the Mela Maidan gate in Ward No. 1, but Alom was untraceable until the following morning. The search resumed at 5:00 AM on Monday, during which relatives checked nearby CCTV footage that captured him entering the area around 9:30 PM on Sunday.

The breakthrough came when locals spotted his body floating near the ghat as a boat approached the riverbank on Monday morning. Police officials, accompanied by members of the Dhubri Advocates’ Association, rushed to the site after receiving the information.

Authorities have since launched a detailed inquiry into the circumstances of Alom’s death. While the exact cause remains unclear, the incident has stirred unease within both the local community and the legal fraternity. Police have appealed for public cooperation, urging anyone with relevant information to assist in the investigation.