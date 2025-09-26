Assam lawyers’ body refuses to defend accused in Zubeen Garg death case

The All Assam Lawyers’ Association has announced it will not represent the accused in the case linked to the death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg, citing social responsibility and moral obligation.

The association stated that extending legal support to those facing serious allegations in this case would be a “historic mistake.”

The decision comes as the state continues to grapple with the sudden loss of Garg, whose passing in Singapore has left widespread grief and raised suspicions of foul play. Several FIRs have been registered across Assam against individuals alleged to have had a role in the singer’s unnatural death.

The association emphasised that only a fair and thorough investigation can establish the truth. It urged for an environment where investigating agencies can function without hindrance, underlining the need to prioritise justice over technical defence.

In response to public concern, the Assam government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. The move aims to ensure that accountability is established and any culprits are dealt with under the law.

For many, Garg was more than just a musician — he was a cultural symbol of Assam whose loss has created what the association called “an unbearable void.” The group noted that the accused are already seen by the public as individuals lacking moral credibility.