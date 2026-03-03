Assam leaders Terash Gowalla, Jogen Mohan named BJP candidates for Rajya Sabha polls 2026

In a significant political development for Assam, the Bharatiya Janata Party has announced the names of Terash Gowalla and Jogen Mohan as its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections 2026.

The announcement by the party’s high command is being seen as a key move ahead of the biennial polls, strengthening Assam’s representation in the Upper House of Parliament.

Alongside the Assam nominees, the BJP has also cleared the names of several candidates from other states. From Bihar, senior leader Nitin Nabin has been nominated, along with Shivesh Kumar. Other approved candidates include Laxmi Verma from Chhattisgarh, Sanjay Bhatia from Haryana, Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar from Odisha, and Rahul Sinha from West Bengal.

The selection of Terash Gowalla and Jogen Mohan is expected to further consolidate the party’s organisational and political strength in Assam, while reinforcing its strategy at the national level ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls.