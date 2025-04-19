Assam has emerged as the most socially equal state in India in terms of consumption and purchasing power, representing a notable stride towards social equity.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the data revealed by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, attributing the state's progress to Srimanta Sankardev’s vision of a 'casteless society'.

"Thanks to His teachings, today we have the lowest consumption inequality as per GoIStats," he wrote on his official X handle.

Further, the Assam chief minister stated, “In simple words, in Assam, a general category person and a person belonging to SC/ST/OBC have nearly the same purchasing power."

As per the official data, the purchasing power index stands at:

ST – 1.00

SC – 1.01

OBC – 0.99

Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev envisaged Assam as a casteless society. Thanks to His teachings, today we have the lowest consumption inequality as per @GoIStats



In simple words, in Assam, a general category person and a person belonging to SC/ST/OBC has nearly the same… pic.twitter.com/61sx8TqVtr — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 19, 2025

The figures highlight a minimal difference in consumption patterns among general and marginalized groups in Assam — an achievement highly revered at the national level.

It must be noted that only Assam has secured a position at the very top of the index. Following Assam are the states of West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, among others.