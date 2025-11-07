Assam leads India in utilisation of special central fund: Sitharaman

Assam has recorded the highest utilisation of the Centre’s Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) fund, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Friday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Brahmaputra Riverfront project in Guwahati, Sitharaman praised the state government for effectively using the 50-year, interest-free central loans meant for building capital assets such as hospitals, roads and key infrastructure.

“The way Assam is planning to create assets, it is utilising the central fund to the maximum level. Assam tops the list,” she said, noting that while all states are creating assets, “nobody is doing it like Assam is working.”

The Finance Minister inaugurated two major urban projects in the state capital — the Gateway of Guwahati, including a terminal and jetty on the Brahmaputra riverbank built at a cost of ₹305 crore, and the Brahmaputra Riverfront project at Sati Radhika Udyan, developed for Rs 327 crore.

Highlighting the balance between infrastructure growth and local livelihoods, Sitharaman said, “I heard there was a fish market beneath this riverfront project. The Chief Minister told me that it still exists and people can still go to the river to catch fish. This is a good blend between livelihood and development.”

She stressed that urban development must progress “without displacing people,” adding, “Bringing in changes by not disturbing the livelihood of people is an example of good governance.”

Sitharaman arrived in Guwahati on a two-day visit to Assam, during which she is scheduled to inaugurate multiple projects across the state. On Friday afternoon, she inspected the upcoming Tata Electronics Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility at Jagiroad in Morigaon district.

Calling the Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor plant a milestone project, Sitharaman said it would place Assam “in the driver’s seat of the engine for developed India.”

On Saturday, the minister will travel to Gohpur in Biswanath district to lay the foundation stone of the Swahid Kanaklata Barua State University, which was approved by the Assam Cabinet in June at an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore.