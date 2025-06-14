Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal praised the transformative development work taking place in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. Speaking at a workshop in Dhekiajuli on the implementation of the Orunodoi 3.0 scheme, Singhal urged BJP karyakartas (party workers) to ensure that the scheme reaches every deserving beneficiary in a fair and transparent manner.

The workshop was organised to review the implementation of Orunodoi 3.0, a flagship scheme aimed at uplifting economically weaker women in Assam. The scheme provides direct financial support to eligible women, helping them to meet household expenses and improve their standard of living.

“Orunodoi 3.0 is not just a welfare programme. It is a lifeline for lakhs of women in Assam. It is our duty to make sure that every eligible woman receives the benefit without delay or corruption,” Singhal said. He praised the BJP workers for their dedication and asked them to spread awareness about the scheme at the grassroots level.

In addition to Orunodoi, the Minister also spoke about the significant improvements in the healthcare sector. Citing an example from South Salmara Mankachar district, Singhal lauded the efforts of healthcare workers who have brought about a dramatic rise in institutional deliveries—up by 91% in just four years. He said such achievements reflect the state's growing focus on maternal and child health.

“Under the able leadership of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam is becoming a model for other states. Our healthcare workers are doing a fantastic job, especially in rural and remote areas,” Singhal said. He added that the increase in hospital-based childbirths has led to safer deliveries and better postnatal care for both mothers and babies.

The Minister also shared some recent national health statistics, highlighting Assam’s strong performance. The Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) in Assam has dropped significantly, falling by 42 points from 167 to 125 per lakh live births. This is the largest improvement recorded across the country. Similarly, the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) has improved from 34 to 32 per 1,000 live births.

“These are not just numbers. These are lives saved. This is proof that our health system is moving in the right direction,” Singhal said. He said that safer births and healthier children are key to building a stronger and more prosperous Assam.

The Minister said that Assam is leading the way in India’s healthcare revolution. He called for continued support from citizens, health workers and party functionaries to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach every corner of the state.