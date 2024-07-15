Assam has emerged as a top performer in the latest SDG India Index 2023-24 released by NITI Aayog. The northeastern state improved its overall score by 8 points since the 2020-21 edition, demonstrating significant progress in sustainable development.

Since 2018, Assam has shown consistent improvement, increasing its score by 16 points and securing a place in the "Front Runner" category. This category indicates a score between 65 and 99 on the SDG index, reflecting the state's commitment to achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Manipur matched Assam's progress, also improving by 8 points and joining the "Front Runner" category. Other northeastern states showed varying degrees of improvement: Tripura advanced by 6 points, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim by 5 each, Mizoram by 4, Meghalaya by 3, and Nagaland by 2.

While most northeastern states achieved "Front Runner" status, Meghalaya and Nagaland remain in the third "Performer" category. However, Meghalaya achieved "Front Runner" status in the specific goal of Good Health and Well-Being, highlighting its progress in this area.

The NITI Aayog report categorises states into four performance levels: achiever, front runner, performer, and aspirant. This classification helps track progress and encourage competition among states in achieving sustainable development targets.

Nationally, the SDG India Index 2023-24 reveals positive trends across all states and union territories. The country's overall SDG score reached 71, a significant improvement from 66 in 2020-21 and 57 in 2018. Substantial progress was noted in goals related to poverty elimination, decent work and economic growth, climate action, and life on land.

The index, measuring progress on 113 indicators across 16 SDGs, serves as a crucial tool for fostering competitive and cooperative federalism among states.