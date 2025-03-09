Assam has emerged as the northeastern state with the highest number of registered voters, surpassing 24.9 million electors, according to the latest Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls. As part of a nationwide voter roll update, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has also announced a plan to resolve the decades-old issue of duplicate Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers within the next three months.

Among India’s 99-crore-strong electorate, northeastern states collectively account for over 7.5 million voters. After Assam, Tripura follows with 2.9 million electors, Meghalaya has 2.27 million, and Manipur records 2.07 million. Smaller states like Mizoram (874,107) and Nagaland (1.34 million) have also completed their electoral roll updates, ensuring transparency and participation.

The SSR, conducted annually between October and December, ensures updates to the electoral rolls through a structured verification system involving Booth Level Officers (BLOs), Booth Level Agents (BLAs), and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs). In the recent SSR 2025:

Assam recorded 28,645 BLOs and 53,457 BLAs participating in the process.

Arunachal Pradesh engaged 2,226 BLOs and 1,624 BLAs.

Manipur and Tripura each had over 3,000 BLOs ensuring door-to-door verification.

Meghalaya deployed 3,551 BLOs, though no BLAs were reported.

Mizoram and Nagaland had 1,276 and 2,342 BLOs respectively, reflecting efforts to cover even the most remote areas.

Despite this extensive verification mechanism, issues of duplicate EPIC numbers persisted due to discrepancies in the allotment of EPIC series since 2000. The ECI clarified that while duplicate EPIC numbers exist, they do not allow multiple votes, as each voter is linked to a single polling station.

To rectify this issue, the ECI has decided to assign a unique national EPIC number to existing electors with duplicate numbers and ensure correct issuance in the future. The move will standardize voter identification across states and eliminate administrative inconsistencies that arose when states independently managed their electoral roll databases.

The electoral revision process also provides multiple avenues for addressing grievances. Voters dissatisfied with corrections can file a first appeal with the District Magistrate under Section 24(a) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, followed by a second appeal to the Chief Electoral Officer under Section 24(b). Despite these provisions, the recent SSR recorded minimal appeal cases, with only 89 first-level appeals and just one second-level appeal nationwide, indicating strong accuracy in voter registration.

By resolving the duplicate EPIC issue and reinforcing verification mechanisms, the ECI aims to further strengthen voter confidence in the electoral process. As northeastern states prepare for upcoming elections, these measures will play a crucial role in ensuring free and fair democratic participation.