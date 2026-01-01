Assam leads states in constituting 8th Pay Commission: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam has decided to constitute its 8th Pay Commission, becoming the first state in the country to take the step after the Centre, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on January 1.

Speaking to mediapersons, Sarma said the commission will be chaired by former additional chief secretary Subhas Das. “The Centre has already formed the 8th commission, but no state government has so far constituted a pay commission after that. Assam will become the first state in the country to constitute it,” he said.

The move assumes significance as the recommendations of the central 8th Pay Commission are scheduled to come into effect from today.

According to the chief minister, setting up the state commission early will help align pay revisions and service conditions for Assam government employees in a timely manner. Calling it a step towards employee welfare, Sarma said the decision reflected the government’s focus on administrative preparedness.

The Assam government had last constituted a pay commission in 2015 to review pay structure, emoluments and service conditions of its employees. The new commission is expected to examine similar issues in light of changing economic conditions and forthcoming central revisions.