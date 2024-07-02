Assam has emerged as the leading state with 19 products granted Geographical Indication (GI) tags out of a record issuance of 62 items in a single day in March 2024, according to the patent office.

Of the 62 items which have received GI tags, 25 are from the Northeast.

From the Northeast region, Meghalaya and Tripura also secured 4 and 2 GI tags respectively, solidifying their place among the top regions.

Meanwhile, following Assam are Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, each with 16 products receiving GI recognition. Gujarat followed with 5.

Earlier, on June 2, a selection of traditional culinary delights and handicrafts clinched the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag, representing the rich cultural heritage and culinary legacy of the Bodo people, an indigenous group primarily based in the state of Assam.

The GI tags were awarded to Aronai, Maibra Jou Bidwi, Jou Gwran, Jou Gishi, Narzi, Napham, Ondla and Gwkha-Gwkhwi.

The issuance of GI tags highlights the growing recognition and protection of unique products linked to specific geographical locations, promoting regional specialties and safeguarding traditional knowledge.