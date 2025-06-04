Fresh concerns have emerged in the Gamtal area under the Tengakhat constituency after multiple sections of a newly constructed embankment began leaking water, triggering fears of a possible flood among local residents.

The development has reignited painful memories of last year’s devastating floods, when the swollen Burhi Dihing River breached the embankment and left a trail of destruction across 15 villages in the region. In response to the catastrophe, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had visited the flood-hit area and pledged to construct a stronger, more reliable embankment to prevent further disasters.

However, just months after the embankment’s completion, locals are alarmed by visible signs of structural failure. Residents have alleged that the construction was carried out using substandard materials, leading to the early deterioration of what was supposed to be a critical flood defense mechanism.

The Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuba-Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has strongly condemned the situation, accusing the concerned department of gross negligence. The organization has called for a thorough investigation and immediate remedial action to protect the lives and livelihoods of the affected communities.

This incident raises urgent questions about the quality control of state infrastructure projects and the overall preparedness for disaster management in vulnerable regions like Tengakhat.