A tragic accident occurred in Margherita on Thursday around 3:30 pm, on the eve of the 78th Independence Day celebration.

An elderly unidentified person, who was physically challenged, died on the spot after being hit by the Ledo Guwahati Intercity Express Train.

The incident took place at 1 Number Makum Pather in Margherita under Tinsukia district.

Eyewitnesses reported that the person was sitting on the railway track when the train ran over him. The identity of the deceased is yet to be determined.



Also Read: Assam: Elderly woman killed in train accident at Bijni, railway cops suspect suicide

The railway department and Margherita Police had not reached the spot to recover the body at the time of reporting.

Earlier in July, an elderly woman was killed instantly after being hit by a train at around 1:15 am at Bijni's Baghmara in Assam.

The accident occurred near the 264/67 railway kilometre marker on the New Bongaigaon - Guwahati double railway line. Upon receiving information about the incident, railway police personnel from the Bijni Railway Station arrived at the scene, recovered the body, and transported it to the station's police outpost.