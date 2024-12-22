The two-day biennial conference of the Ledo Swarna Sakha Sahitya Sabha concluded on December 22 at Ledo College, with cultural programmes and literary discussions celebrating the region's heritage. Over 200 children participated in the closing ceremony, showcasing local talent through music, dance, and recitations.

Dr Ranjit Dutta, a prominent Assamese litterateur and poet, was re-elected as president of the Sabha during the delegate meeting. Known for his contributions to Assamese literature, Dr Dutta has authored over 23 books, including translations that have enriched the state’s literary landscape.

The event also marked the announcement of the new office bearers, including Vice President Ranajyoti Neog, Secretary Dipak Chetia, Joint Secretary Tapan Dey, Treasurer Lakhinandan Halwa, and Magazine Secretary Amarjyoti Phukan, among others.

A key highlight of the conference was the inauguration of the newly built Ledo Sakha Sahitya Sabha Bhawan by Dr Dutta. The ceremony included traditional Gayan Bayan performances and tributes to former presidents and office-bearers of the Sabha.

The second day began with the hoisting of the Asom Sahitya Sabha flag, followed by Smriti Tarpan (homage), and lighting of earthen lamps before portraits of former leaders. An open session and felicitation ceremony featured guests like Dr Girish Handique, Vice President of Asom Sahitya Sabha, and Mohan Moran, President of Tinsukia District Sahitya Sabha.

Cultural performances by schools such as Ledo Kalpara Adarsha Primary School and Natraj Dance Academy added vibrancy to the programme, which concluded with singing and poetry recitations.